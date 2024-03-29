2024's Blockbuster: Asian Film Tops $80M at China's Box Office

Have you ever heard of "周处除三害"(The Pig, the Snake, and the Pigeon) a movie available on Netflix? This film has garnered an impressive $80 million in the Chinese mainland. Today, I'm thrilled to share with you this cinematic masterpiece that has enthralled audiences throughout Asia. My goal is to ignite your curiosity about this film. Watching it goes beyond merely using it as a means to learn Chinese on Netflix; it serves as a gateway to the vast and intricate world of Chinese classical literature and culture.

Movie Synopsis

The film's title in Chinese, "周处除三害" (Zhou Chu Chu San Hai), translates literally to "Zhou Chu Eliminates the Three Evils." It presents the compelling story of Guilin Chen, a high-profile fugitive who, mistakenly believing he is facing terminal lung cancer, resolves to secure his legacy. Inspired by the esteemed Chinese classic "Zhou Chu Removes the Three Evils," he seeks to mirror Zhou Chu's heroism. Intent on making a lasting impact, Chen embarks on a bold mission to surpass the other two leading criminals on the most-wanted list, aiming to immortalize his name in history.

What is "Zhou Chu Removes the Three Evils"?

The entire film draws its core inspiration from the ancient text "Zhou Chu Removes the Three Evils." This classic narrative recounts the tale of Zhou Chu from the Jin dynasty in China. In his youth, Zhou Chu was notorious for his misconduct, infamous alongside a giant flood dragon and a white-browed tiger as one of the "three villains." In a quest to redeem his tarnished reputation, Zhou Chu slays the flood dragon and tiger, embarking on a journey of self-reflection and transformation, eventually emerging as a revered figure. This story underscores a powerful message: no matter one's past, genuine repentance can pave the way to societal acceptance and honor.

Why is "The Pig, the Snake, and the Pigeon" So Popular?

Embracing Chinese Classics : This movie is a modern adaptation of a story from ancient Chinese literature, offering a dive into the culture of ancient China.

: This movie is a modern adaptation of a story from ancient Chinese literature, offering a dive into the culture of ancient China. Unpredictable Plot Twists: The character arc of the protagonist, Zhou Chu, showcases a profound depth in personality and emotional complexity, captivating viewers who revel in exploring character depths. With its rich narrative turns and intense emotional conflicts, the film appeals to fans of action and psychological drama alike.

Chinese Vocabulary

Evil = 恶 è "Evil" refers to something morally wrong or bad; it embodies harmfulness, malevolence, or wrongdoing. 他拒绝与恶势力妥协。 (He refused to compromise with evil forces.)

Popular = 受欢迎 shòu huānyíng "Popular" describes something that is liked, admired, or enjoyed by many people. 這首歌在青少年中非常受歡迎。 (This song is very popular among teenagers.)

Film = 电影 diànyǐng "Film" is a medium that records visual images and stories, typically presented in cinemas or on television. 他夢想有一天能在電影中擔任主角。 (He dreams of playing the lead role in a film one day.)

Cancer = 癌症 áizhèng "Cancer" is a medical term for diseases in which abnormal cells divide uncontrollably and destroy body tissue. 癌症的早期發現和治療是關鍵。 (Early detection and treatment of cancer are crucial.)

History = 历史 lìshǐ "History" refers to the study of past events, particularly in human affairs. 學習歷史幫助我們理解現在。 (Studying history helps us understand the present.)







